Traders Buy High Volume of Hercules Capital Call Options (NYSE:HTGC)

Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 2,330 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 360% compared to the average volume of 506 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd boosted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd now owns 5,505,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 121,591.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 42,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 42,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. 33.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HTGC opened at $10.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.48. Hercules Capital has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $16.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.73.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $73.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.78 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 29.46% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hercules Capital will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HTGC shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hercules Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $10.75 to $11.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $12.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Hercules Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

