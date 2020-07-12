TouchCon Price Up 32% Over Last Week (TOC)

TouchCon (CURRENCY:TOC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. During the last seven days, TouchCon has traded 32% higher against the dollar. TouchCon has a market cap of $554,811.14 and approximately $3,347.00 worth of TouchCon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TouchCon coin can now be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox and STEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004945 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00092601 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.75 or 0.00332900 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00049722 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010867 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00012433 BTC.

About TouchCon

TouchCon is a coin. TouchCon’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,200,364 coins. TouchCon’s official Twitter account is @TouchconInfo . The official message board for TouchCon is medium.com/@touchconinfo . The official website for TouchCon is www.touchcon.org

TouchCon Coin Trading

TouchCon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TouchCon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TouchCon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TouchCon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

