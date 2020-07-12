Toople PLC (LON:TOOP) Insider Andrew Hollingworth Purchases 10,593,220 Shares

Toople PLC (LON:TOOP) insider Andrew Hollingworth purchased 10,593,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of £953,389.80 ($1,173,258.43).

Shares of LON:TOOP opened at GBX 0.07 ($0.00) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 million and a P/E ratio of -0.33. Toople PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 0.33 ($0.00). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.08.

Toople (LON:TOOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported GBX (0.06) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter.

Toople Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services to small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the United Kingdom. The company provides cloud-based business phone services; business broadband; business mobile and SIM services; and calls and lines services. It also offers white label services, which gives wholesalers access to proprietary platform to connect with carriers; and billing services.

