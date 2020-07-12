TokenPay (TPAY) Market Cap Reaches $2.13 Million

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. TokenPay has a total market capitalization of $2.13 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TokenPay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.1000 or 0.00001083 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, TokenPay has traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00043361 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,217.68 or 0.99801408 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000994 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000306 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00138906 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000080 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006857 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

TokenPay Coin Profile

TokenPay (TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 21,324,379 coins and its circulating supply is 21,324,367 coins. The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay . The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TokenPay

TokenPay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

