Thunder Token Trading 8.1% Higher Over Last Week (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. One Thunder Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi Korea, Upbit, Bilaxy and Huobi Global. Thunder Token has a total market capitalization of $31.02 million and $8.41 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045382 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 60.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $463.78 or 0.05026624 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002776 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002573 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00054164 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00017395 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00033447 BTC.

About Thunder Token

TT is a coin. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2019. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,453,842,478 coins. The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

Thunder Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global, Bilaxy, Hotbit, Huobi Korea and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thunder Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

