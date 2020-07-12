The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

The Sage Group (LON:SGE)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SGE. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 725 ($8.92) to GBX 580 ($7.14) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 500 ($6.15) to GBX 525 ($6.46) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup cut shares of The Sage Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 500 ($6.15) to GBX 538 ($6.62) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Sage Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 613.30 ($7.55).

The Sage Group stock opened at GBX 657.80 ($8.10) on Friday. The Sage Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7.32 ($0.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 823 ($10.13). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 676.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 680.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.81, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion and a PE ratio of 21.50.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services. It offers Sage business cloud accounting solution; Sage business cloud financials, a solution that provides real-time source of information; Sage business cloud people, a cloud HR and people system; Sage business cloud enterprise management, a solution for managing the business; and Sage Intacct, a solution for CFOs to access integrated management and financial reports across the business entities.

