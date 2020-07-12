Tezos (XTZ) 1-Day Volume Tops $152.15 Million

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 12th. Tezos has a market cap of $1.95 billion and approximately $152.15 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.65 or 0.00028738 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Tezos has traded 17.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insolar (XNS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007255 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. Tezos’ total supply is 736,074,111 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tezos’ official message board is www.tezos.ch . Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com

Tezos Coin Trading

Tezos can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

