Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 65.0% during the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $130.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $119.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $93.09 and a 12 month high of $135.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 57.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. Longbow Research started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Texas Instruments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.08.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 3,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total value of $368,090.45. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,168 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,805.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

