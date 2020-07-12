Terracoin Price Reaches $0.0512 (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 12th. One Terracoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0512 or 0.00000555 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Terracoin has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and $126.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Terracoin has traded up 10.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,224.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $234.91 or 0.02546454 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.18 or 0.00674091 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004299 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00009988 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000632 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000139 BTC.

About Terracoin

Terracoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io . Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here

Terracoin Coin Trading

Terracoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

