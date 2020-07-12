Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON:TENG opened at GBX 92.75 ($1.14) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 92.60 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 96.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Ten Lifestyle Group has a 1 year low of GBX 40 ($0.49) and a 1 year high of GBX 139 ($1.71). The firm has a market capitalization of $75.41 million and a P/E ratio of -10.91.

Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported GBX (4.60) (($0.06)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Ten Lifestyle Group will post 50 EPS for the current year.

Ten Lifestyle Group plc provides concierge services to private banks, retail banks, premium payment card providers, and high-net-worth individuals worldwide. The company assists its members to discover, organize, and book travel, dining, and live entertainment through its proprietary digital platform.

