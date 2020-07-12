Templeton Global Income Fund, Inc. (GIM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on July 31st

Templeton Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GIM) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0155 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This is a boost from Templeton Global Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

Templeton Global Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 31.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get Templeton Global Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE GIM opened at $5.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.32 and a 200 day moving average of $5.63. Templeton Global Income Fund has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $6.55.

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

Featured Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Global Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Global Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.