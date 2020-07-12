Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. (TEI) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 14th

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TEI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0506 per share on Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This is a boost from Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 36.9% per year over the last three years.

Get Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund alerts:

Shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund stock opened at $7.68 on Friday. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.32 and a twelve month high of $10.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.72 and its 200 day moving average is $8.19.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

Read More: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.