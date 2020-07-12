Telcoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $60,005.00 (TEL)

Telcoin (CURRENCY:TEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. One Telcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Kucoin and IDEX. Telcoin has a market capitalization of $11.62 million and approximately $60,005.00 worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Telcoin has traded up 31.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045398 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 60.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $464.88 or 0.05033034 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002776 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002665 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00054129 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00017291 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00033408 BTC.

Telcoin Profile

Telcoin is a token. It launched on November 11th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,245,810,799 tokens. The official website for Telcoin is www.telco.in . Telcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@telcoin . The Reddit community for Telcoin is /r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Telcoin

Telcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Telcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Telcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

