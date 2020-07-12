TD Securities Boosts Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) Price Target to $3.50

Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from $3.25 to $3.50 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

EXFO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Exfo from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Exfo from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Exfo from $3.75 to $3.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Exfo from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Exfo in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Shares of NASDAQ EXFO opened at $3.55 on Thursday. Exfo has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $4.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.13. Exfo had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $66.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exfo will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Exfo stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Exfo Inc (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) by 409.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exfo were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 11.15% of the company’s stock.

About Exfo

EXFO Inc develops, manufactures, and markets smarter network test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and Web-scale operators. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical power and loss testing, ORL tester, optical time domain reflectometry and iOLM, spectral testing, test function virtualization, and test reporting and automation products, as well as modular test platforms.

