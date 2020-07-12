TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) PT Lowered to $37.00 at Deutsche Bank

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

AMTD has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of TD Ameritrade from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Compass Point downgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.50 to $39.50 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.50.

AMTD stock opened at $37.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.09. TD Ameritrade has a one year low of $27.70 and a one year high of $53.99.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 33.18% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that TD Ameritrade will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 5,000 shares of TD Ameritrade stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 112,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,510,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 9,683 shares of TD Ameritrade stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $426,052.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 94,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,140,972. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 292.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 259.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 134.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

