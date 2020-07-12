TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) PT Lowered to $37.00 at Deutsche Bank

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
AMTD has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of TD Ameritrade from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Compass Point downgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.50 to $39.50 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.50.
AMTD stock opened at $37.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.09. TD Ameritrade has a one year low of $27.70 and a one year high of $53.99.
In other news, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 5,000 shares of TD Ameritrade stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 112,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,510,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 9,683 shares of TD Ameritrade stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $426,052.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 94,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,140,972. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 292.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 259.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 134.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TD Ameritrade Company Profile
TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.
