TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) Lifted to “Peer Perform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $39.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of TD Ameritrade from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Compass Point lowered shares of TD Ameritrade from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of TD Ameritrade from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of TD Ameritrade from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TD Ameritrade from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.50.

Shares of TD Ameritrade stock opened at $37.64 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. TD Ameritrade has a 1-year low of $27.70 and a 1-year high of $53.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.21.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 33.18%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that TD Ameritrade will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 9,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $426,052.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 94,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,140,972. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 112,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,510,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC acquired a new position in TD Ameritrade during the 2nd quarter worth about $941,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in TD Ameritrade by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,511,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,350,000 after buying an additional 1,492,124 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in TD Ameritrade by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 5,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in TD Ameritrade by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 20,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

