Tassal Group (ASX:TGR) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.76

Tassal Group Limited (ASX:TGR) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.76 and traded as high as $3.80. Tassal Group shares last traded at $3.76, with a volume of 1,213,327 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is A$3.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$3.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $779.73 million and a P/E ratio of 10.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.71.

About Tassal Group (ASX:TGR)

Tassal Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the hatching, farming, processing, marketing, and sale of Atlantic salmon in Australia. The company offers fresh deli, fresh salmon, smoked salmon, and canned salmon. It also procures, processes, markets, and sells other seafood species.

