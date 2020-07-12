Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.55

Taseko Mines Ltd (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.55 and traded as high as $0.74. Taseko Mines shares last traded at $0.73, with a volume of 185,786 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$0.90 to C$1.10 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Taseko Mines from C$0.45 to C$0.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Taseko Mines from C$0.70 to C$0.60 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.55. The stock has a market cap of $164.95 million and a P/E ratio of -1.88.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$62.08 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Taseko Mines Ltd will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Stuart David Mcdonald acquired 138,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$63,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 548,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$252,080.

About Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper-molybdenum mine located in south-central British Columbia.

