Tanuj Kapilashrami Buys 5,000 Shares of J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) Stock

J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) insider Tanuj Kapilashrami purchased 5,000 shares of J Sainsbury stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 188 ($2.31) per share, for a total transaction of £9,400 ($11,567.81).

SBRY stock opened at GBX 193.75 ($2.38) on Friday. J Sainsbury plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 171.19 ($2.11) and a fifty-two week high of £201.30 ($247.72). The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 195.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 204.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.40, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.63.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SBRY shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on J Sainsbury from GBX 285 ($3.51) to GBX 280 ($3.45) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 190 ($2.34) to GBX 180 ($2.22) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.08) price target on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 240 ($2.95) price target (up previously from GBX 220 ($2.71)) on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 214 ($2.63) to GBX 205 ($2.52) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 234.36 ($2.88).

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail – Food; Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

