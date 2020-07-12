Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) Rating Reiterated by Susquehanna Bancshares

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by investment analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target points to a potential downside of 37.35% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Macquarie lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. alerts:

NYSE:TSM opened at $63.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $331.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has a one year low of $39.78 and a one year high of $64.97.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 34.54%. Equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,185,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,593,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,709,074 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 62,946,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,657,203,000 after acquiring an additional 7,745,472 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 13.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 37,459,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,790,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358,929 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 4.7% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 28,965,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,384,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,704 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 157.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,863,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,379,407,000 after buying an additional 17,654,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.68% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.