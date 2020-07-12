Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.40.

Several research firms have weighed in on SNV. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

NYSE SNV traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,601,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,299. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.52 and a 200 day moving average of $25.78. Synovus Financial has a twelve month low of $10.91 and a twelve month high of $40.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $477.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.99 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Synovus Financial will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 17th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 33.85%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Synovus Financial by 24,660.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Synovus Financial by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

