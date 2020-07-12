SWYFT (SWYFTT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $12,129.00

SWYFT (CURRENCY:SWYFTT) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 12th. One SWYFT token can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00001608 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SWYFT has traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. SWYFT has a market cap of $104,948.34 and approximately $12,129.00 worth of SWYFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010850 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $183.86 or 0.01991466 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00197987 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00072284 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000993 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000197 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00114970 BTC.

About SWYFT

SWYFT’s total supply is 750,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 706,940 tokens. SWYFT’s official website is swyft.network . The official message board for SWYFT is medium.com/swyft-network

Buying and Selling SWYFT

SWYFT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SWYFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SWYFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SWYFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

