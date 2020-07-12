SwftCoin (SWFTC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $7.00 Million

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. During the last seven days, SwftCoin has traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SwftCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, OKEx and Huobi. SwftCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.48 million and $7.00 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SwftCoin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001569 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00045666 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $465.36 or 0.05016430 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002825 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002716 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00054184 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00017662 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00033670 BTC.

About SwftCoin

SwftCoin (CRYPTO:SWFTC) is a token. It launched on October 25th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,004,999,999 tokens. The official website for SwftCoin is www.swftcoin.com . SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SwftCoin is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html

Buying and Selling SwftCoin

SwftCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Huobi and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwftCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SwftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SwftCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SwftCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.