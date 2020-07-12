SunTrust Banks Weighs in on TopBuild Corp’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BLD)

TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of TopBuild in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 8th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Hughes now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.43 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.35. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for TopBuild’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.66 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BLD. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Nomura Instinet raised their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine cut TopBuild from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Benchmark increased their target price on TopBuild from $113.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nomura lifted their price target on TopBuild from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. TopBuild presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.36.

NYSE:BLD opened at $117.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.80. TopBuild has a 1-year low of $54.83 and a 1-year high of $134.75.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.12. TopBuild had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $653.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLD. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,665,932 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,403 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in TopBuild by 9.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,172,796 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,019,000 after buying an additional 97,150 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 18.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 558,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,039,000 after acquiring an additional 85,111 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 5.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 473,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,925,000 after acquiring an additional 23,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 42.3% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 461,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,036,000 after acquiring an additional 137,037 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TopBuild news, CEO Gerald Volas sold 29,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total transaction of $3,468,815.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,182,159.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert M. Buck sold 3,000 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $300,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,589,476.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,571 shares of company stock valued at $11,040,651 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

