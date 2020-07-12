SunTrust Banks Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM)

Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Summit Materials in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 9th. SunTrust Banks analyst R. Seth now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.48. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48). The business had revenue of $342.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.47 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 3.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share.

SUM has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Loop Capital lowered Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Stephens cut Summit Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.37.

Shares of NYSE:SUM opened at $16.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.61. Summit Materials has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $25.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Summit Materials by 208.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,350,742 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942,078 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $49,322,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Summit Materials by 57.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,056,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,667 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,309,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,647,000 after acquiring an additional 922,911 shares during the period. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Summit Materials by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,460,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,895,000 after purchasing an additional 686,540 shares during the last quarter.

In other Summit Materials news, insider Anne Lee Benedict sold 6,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $97,246.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,994. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

