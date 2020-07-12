SunTrust Banks Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX)

Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks raised their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Trex in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 8th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Hughes now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.59. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Trex’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.22 EPS.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $200.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.40 million. Trex had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 20.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Trex from $116.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Trex from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Trex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Trex from $104.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.58.

Trex stock opened at $124.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 46.54 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Trex has a 1 year low of $56.22 and a 1 year high of $135.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.80.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Trex by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,080,415 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,724,000 after acquiring an additional 56,710 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the first quarter worth about $890,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Trex by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,064,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 36.3% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in Trex by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 44,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after buying an additional 17,623 shares during the last quarter.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

