Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Lifted to Buy at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Summit Materials’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

SUM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Loop Capital cut Summit Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Summit Materials from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. DA Davidson cut Summit Materials from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Summit Materials from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.37.

Shares of NYSE:SUM opened at $16.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.61. Summit Materials has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $25.22.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.48). The business had revenue of $342.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.47 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 3.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Summit Materials will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Anne Lee Benedict sold 6,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $97,246.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,994. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Summit Materials by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,733,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,002,000 after acquiring an additional 257,878 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Summit Materials by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,400,831 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,012,000 after acquiring an additional 70,819 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Summit Materials by 208.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,350,742 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942,078 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Summit Materials by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,309,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,647,000 after acquiring an additional 922,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,056,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,667 shares during the last quarter.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

