Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) Given a €13.70 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) has been assigned a €13.70 ($15.39) price target by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 7.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SZU. Independent Research set a €15.00 ($16.85) target price on Suedzucker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Warburg Research set a €15.60 ($17.53) target price on Suedzucker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Suedzucker in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €14.98 ($16.84).

Get Suedzucker alerts:

SZU opened at €14.80 ($16.63) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.18. Suedzucker has a 12-month low of €9.97 ($11.20) and a 12-month high of €17.16 ($19.28). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €14.09 and a 200-day moving average price of €14.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.94.

Südzucker AG supplies sugar products in Europe and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, animal feed and, fertilizers to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

See Also: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Suedzucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suedzucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.