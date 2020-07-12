Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.77

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STBI)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.77 and traded as high as $15.00. Sturgis Bancorp shares last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 424 shares changing hands.
The company has a market cap of $31.78 million, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.71.
Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.01 million during the quarter.
About Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI)
Sturgis Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Sturgis Bank & Trust, provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts; and certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
