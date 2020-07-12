StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) Price Hits $0.15 on Major Exchanges

StrongHands Masternode (CURRENCY:SHMN) traded down 51.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. One StrongHands Masternode coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00001616 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. Over the last week, StrongHands Masternode has traded 469.6% higher against the US dollar. StrongHands Masternode has a market capitalization of $332,077.24 and $240.00 worth of StrongHands Masternode was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.13 or 0.00499733 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00032050 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00015712 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000133 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00017082 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003256 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004019 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000246 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 54% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000191 BTC.

About StrongHands Masternode

StrongHands Masternode is a coin. StrongHands Masternode’s total supply is 2,226,410 coins. The official website for StrongHands Masternode is www.stronghands.info/masternodes . StrongHands Masternode’s official Twitter account is @shmnofficial

StrongHands Masternode Coin Trading

StrongHands Masternode can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands Masternode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands Masternode should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StrongHands Masternode using one of the exchanges listed above.

