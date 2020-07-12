Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Cloudflare (NYSE:NET)

Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 17,532 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 50% compared to the average volume of 11,688 call options.

NYSE:NET opened at $40.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -55.67. Cloudflare has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $42.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.86.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $91.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.85 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $30.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

In other news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 7,084 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $210,040.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,038.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total transaction of $2,120,544.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,727,574 shares of company stock worth $472,808,233. 35.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NET. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 107.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,925,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,545,000 after buying an additional 3,069,938 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth about $27,249,000. ThornTree Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth about $28,469,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 132.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,094,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 678.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 690,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,774,000 after purchasing an additional 601,512 shares during the last quarter. 25.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

