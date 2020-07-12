Stephen Alexander Nelson Stewart Acquires 100,000 Shares of Orefinders Resources Inc (CVE:ORX) Stock

Orefinders Resources Inc (CVE:ORX) Director Stephen Alexander Nelson Stewart purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,916,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$650,822.92.

Orefinders Resources stock remained flat at $C$0.12 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,109. Orefinders Resources Inc has a 1 year low of C$0.04 and a 1 year high of C$0.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.13 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.08. The firm has a market cap of $15.13 million and a PE ratio of -12.78.

About Orefinders Resources

Orefinders Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold assets in the Abitibi region of Ontario. The company also explores for copper, cobalt, and nickel. The company's properties include the Mirado project that comprises 12 patented claims covering an area of 5,800 acres located in the Town of Kirkland Lake in north-eastern Ontario; the McGarry project comprising 46 patented mining claims and 5 mining licenses covering an area of 681 hectares situated in Virginiatown, Ontario; and the Knight project consisting of 14 patented leases and 79 mining claims covering an area of 2,200 hectares situated in the Knight and Tyrrell townships of Ontario.

