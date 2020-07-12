Stephen Alexander Nelson Stewart Acquires 100,000 Shares of Orefinders Resources Inc (CVE:ORX) Stock

Orefinders Resources Inc (CVE:ORX) Director Stephen Alexander Nelson Stewart purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,916,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$650,822.92.
Orefinders Resources stock remained flat at $C$0.12 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,109. Orefinders Resources Inc has a 1 year low of C$0.04 and a 1 year high of C$0.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.13 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.08. The firm has a market cap of $15.13 million and a PE ratio of -12.78.
About Orefinders Resources
