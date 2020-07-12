Stellus Capital Investment Corp (SCM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on July 31st

Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th.

Stellus Capital Investment has a payout ratio of 129.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment to earn $1.11 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 122.5%.

NYSE:SCM opened at $8.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.94 and a 200-day moving average of $10.25. The company has a market cap of $159.30 million, a PE ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.14. Stellus Capital Investment has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $15.04.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $15.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a negative net margin of 45.82% and a positive return on equity of 9.38%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert T. Ladd bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.01 per share, for a total transaction of $91,130.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean D’angelo bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

SCM has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Stellus Capital Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

