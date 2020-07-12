Stealth (XST) Price Hits $0.0473 on Top Exchanges

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. During the last week, Stealth has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Stealth has a total market cap of $1.72 million and $2,200.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stealth coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0473 or 0.00000512 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00010413 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006744 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001353 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001751 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00038924 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

Stealth Profile

Stealth (XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2014. Stealth’s total supply is 36,292,377 coins. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official website is stealth.org

Buying and Selling Stealth

Stealth can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

