STAAR Surgical Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:STAA)

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 3,021 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 460% compared to the typical volume of 539 call options.

In other STAAR Surgical news, VP Hans-Martin Blickensdoerfer sold 39,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $1,728,205.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 147,165 shares in the company, valued at $6,485,561.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jon K. Hayashida sold 46,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $1,821,078.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,961.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 303,300 shares of company stock valued at $12,192,414. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STAA. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,975 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 8,026 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 143.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,765 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 26,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

NASDAQ STAA opened at $58.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.75 and a quick ratio of 5.17. STAAR Surgical has a 1 year low of $23.20 and a 1 year high of $62.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 217.16 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.23.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $35.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.90 million. STAAR Surgical’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

