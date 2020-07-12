SS&C Technologies Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SSNC)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 5,722 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,051% compared to the average daily volume of 497 put options.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $130,712,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,620,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,071,000 after buying an additional 1,807,278 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $39,588,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,008,000 after buying an additional 622,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,634,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $553,659,000 after buying an additional 593,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.86.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $56.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. SS&C Technologies has a twelve month low of $29.51 and a twelve month high of $66.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.06. The firm has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 1.49.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.07. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. SS&C Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 13.81%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

