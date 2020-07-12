Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $172.00 to $246.00. The stock had previously closed at $200.66, but opened at $204.85. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Splunk shares last traded at $211.32, with a volume of 2,647,083 shares changing hands.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Splunk from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Splunk from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Cowen lowered Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.91.

Get Splunk alerts:

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,296 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $459,245.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,765,376.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.84, for a total value of $40,124.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,230,985.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,148 shares of company stock valued at $17,030,004. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Splunk by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,568,690 shares of the software company’s stock worth $829,166,000 after buying an additional 473,790 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Splunk by 0.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,845,224 shares of the software company’s stock worth $611,613,000 after purchasing an additional 44,910 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Splunk by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,227,375 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $281,162,000 after purchasing an additional 597,306 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Splunk by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,774,839 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $223,848,000 after purchasing an additional 149,291 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,693,072 shares of the software company’s stock worth $213,716,000 after buying an additional 240,296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $188.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.03. The firm has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.30 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. Splunk had a negative net margin of 20.56% and a negative return on equity of 17.40%. The company had revenue of $434.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Splunk’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Splunk Inc will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Further Reading: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.