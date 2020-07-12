Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $172.00 to $246.00. The stock had previously closed at $200.66, but opened at $204.85. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Splunk shares last traded at $211.32, with a volume of 2,647,083 shares changing hands.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Splunk from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Splunk from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Cowen lowered Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.91.
In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,296 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $459,245.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,765,376.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.84, for a total value of $40,124.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,230,985.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,148 shares of company stock valued at $17,030,004. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $188.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.03. The firm has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.30 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.
Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. Splunk had a negative net margin of 20.56% and a negative return on equity of 17.40%. The company had revenue of $434.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Splunk’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Splunk Inc will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK)
Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.
Further Reading: How does a security become overbought?
Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.