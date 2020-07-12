Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) Receives $76.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.00.

SR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Spire from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Spire in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Spire from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Spire from $82.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Spire during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Spire by 77.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Spire by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,811,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,913,000 after purchasing an additional 29,218 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Spire by 39.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 547,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,774,000 after purchasing an additional 154,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA acquired a new position in Spire during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,162,000. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SR traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.55. 276,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,610. Spire has a 52 week low of $57.37 and a 52 week high of $88.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.81. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.17.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($0.20). Spire had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $715.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Spire will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th were issued a $0.6225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.76%.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

