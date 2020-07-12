Spendcoin (SPND) 24 Hour Volume Hits $198,019.00

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. One Spendcoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN and Token Store. Spendcoin has a market cap of $2.16 million and $198,019.00 worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Spendcoin has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Spendcoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010803 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.45 or 0.02010083 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00200131 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00068616 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00001008 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000197 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00115631 BTC.

Spendcoin Token Profile

Spendcoin’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,275,111,845 tokens. The official website for Spendcoin is spendcoin.org . Spendcoin’s official message board is medium.com/Spend . The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation

Buying and Selling Spendcoin

Spendcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spendcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spendcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spendcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spendcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.