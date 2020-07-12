SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 21,362 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 640% compared to the typical volume of 2,886 call options.

FEZ stock opened at $36.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.94. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $24.29 and a 52 week high of $41.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FEZ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 65,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 31,461 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 172,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,048,000 after acquiring an additional 26,115 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 402.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 17,297 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 136,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

