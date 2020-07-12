SpaceChain Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $286.00 (SPC)

SpaceChain (CURRENCY:SPC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. SpaceChain has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $286.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SpaceChain token can now be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Coinnest, HitBTC and CoinEgg. Over the last seven days, SpaceChain has traded 18.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SpaceChain alerts:

Electra (ECA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpaceChain Token Profile

SpaceChain (CRYPTO:SPC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2015. SpaceChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 515,923,518 tokens. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SpaceChain

SpaceChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Upbit, Bittrex, HitBTC, EXX and Coinnest. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SpaceChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SpaceChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SpaceChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SpaceChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.