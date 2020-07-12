Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) hit a new 52-week high on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $35.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Sonic Automotive traded as high as $35.48 and last traded at $35.05, with a volume of 172023 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.76.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Benchmark increased their target price on Sonic Automotive from $27.50 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonic Automotive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.67.

In related news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 7,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $264,850.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,801 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,453.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Victor H. Doolan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total transaction of $142,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,224.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,500 shares of company stock worth $824,876. 33.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAH. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Sonic Automotive by 159.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 13,105 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $925,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 59,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 24,233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 2.73.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. Sonic Automotive had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a positive return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive Inc will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

