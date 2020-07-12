Snap (NYSE:SNAP) PT Raised to $25.00 at Morgan Stanley

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SNAP. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Snap from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Snap from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Snap from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Snap from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Snap from a neutral rating to a sell rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.44.

SNAP opened at $25.53 on Thursday. Snap has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $26.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.90.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.64% and a negative net margin of 55.40%. The firm had revenue of $462.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Snap’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $99,424.22. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 258,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,497,084.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 3,877,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $65,135,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,322,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,424,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,315,609 shares of company stock worth $154,856,791.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 463,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Snap by 661.9% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 220,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after buying an additional 191,300 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Snap by 535.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 69,470 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Snap by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 198,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after buying an additional 33,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Snap by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

