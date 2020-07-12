Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Smart Global in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.45.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Smart Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Smart Global from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smart Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Smart Global from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Smart Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of SGH stock opened at $27.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $689.99 million, a PE ratio of -215.14 and a beta of 1.09. Smart Global has a 1 year low of $16.42 and a 1 year high of $39.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.56 million. Smart Global had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 13.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS.

In related news, CFO Jack A. Pacheco sold 11,250 shares of Smart Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,893,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Smart Global by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 929,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,585,000 after purchasing an additional 261,320 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Smart Global by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 595,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,466,000 after buying an additional 16,281 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Smart Global by 11.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 411,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,990,000 after buying an additional 43,376 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smart Global in the first quarter valued at about $7,757,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Smart Global by 14.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 211,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,129,000 after acquiring an additional 26,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Smart Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

