SingularityNET One Day Trading Volume Reaches $523,332.00 (AGI)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $16.05 million and approximately $523,332.00 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for $0.0197 or 0.00000213 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, IDEX, DragonEX and Tidex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010861 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $184.34 or 0.01998957 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00197278 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00073036 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000994 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000195 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00115465 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET was first traded on December 15th, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 816,757,505 tokens. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

SingularityNET Token Trading

SingularityNET can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Ethfinex, IDEX, Tidex, Liqui, Kucoin and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

