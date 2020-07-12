Silent Notary Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges (SNTR)

Silent Notary (CURRENCY:SNTR) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 12th. Silent Notary has a market capitalization of $168,505.35 and approximately $10,288.00 worth of Silent Notary was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Silent Notary token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit, IDEX and DDEX. Over the last week, Silent Notary has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Silent Notary

Silent Notary’s genesis date was November 9th, 2017. Silent Notary’s total supply is 186,462,812,051 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,470,521,339 tokens. The Reddit community for Silent Notary is /r/SilentNotary and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Silent Notary’s official Twitter account is @SilentNotary and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Silent Notary is silentnotary.com

Buying and Selling Silent Notary

Silent Notary can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, DDEX, YoBit, Hotbit, IDEX, Bilaxy and DEx.top. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silent Notary directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Silent Notary should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Silent Notary using one of the exchanges listed above.

