ShowHand Trading Up 47.4% This Week (HAND)

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 12th. During the last week, ShowHand has traded 47.4% higher against the US dollar. ShowHand has a market capitalization of $22,157.28 and $1,422.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ShowHand token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Hotbit and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010861 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.34 or 0.01998957 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00197278 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00073036 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000994 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000195 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00115465 BTC.

About ShowHand

ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. ShowHand’s official website is www.showhand.io . ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio

ShowHand Token Trading

ShowHand can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Hotbit, YoBit, Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShowHand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ShowHand using one of the exchanges listed above.

