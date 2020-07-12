Short Interest in Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) Declines By 5.4%

Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,680,000 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the June 15th total of 16,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 13.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Successful Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realogy during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realogy in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Realogy during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Realogy during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Realogy in the first quarter valued at about $60,000.

Shares of NYSE:RLGY opened at $7.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $831.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.78. Realogy has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $13.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Realogy had a positive return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 8.74%. On average, research analysts forecast that Realogy will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Realogy from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Realogy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Realogy from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Realogy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Realogy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.43.

About Realogy

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

