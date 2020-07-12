Short Interest in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) Drops By 5.3%

Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 233,500 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the June 15th total of 246,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Pure Cycle in the first quarter worth $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pure Cycle in the first quarter valued at $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Pure Cycle by 132.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pure Cycle during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Pure Cycle alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PCYO. ValuEngine lowered Pure Cycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet cut Pure Cycle from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th.

PCYO opened at $8.84 on Friday. Pure Cycle has a twelve month low of $7.18 and a twelve month high of $13.83. The firm has a market cap of $208.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.00.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a net margin of 32.75% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $1.85 million during the quarter.

Pure Cycle Company Profile

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development Activities. The company offers utility services, including water production, storage, treatment, wastewater collection and treatment, irrigation water treatment and transmission, construction management, billing and collection, and emergency response services, as well as bulk transmission services to retail distribution systems.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Pure Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.