Short Interest in P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) Drops By 5.2%

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the June 15th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

PTSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Get P.A.M. Transportation Services alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTSI. State Street Corp grew its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 407.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. 25.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PTSI opened at $33.21 on Friday. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $71.56. The company has a market cap of $183.24 million, a PE ratio of -92.25 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.84 and a 200-day moving average of $40.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $129.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.90 million. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a positive return on equity of 14.69% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. Analysts expect that P.A.M. Transportation Services will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About P.A.M. Transportation Services

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company is involved in the transportation of general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, including general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.